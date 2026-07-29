Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer: We Stand With Iran against US and Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam met Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman in Islamabad to offer condolences on the passing of former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Amir-ul-Azeem.

During the meeting, Ambassador Amiri Moghadam paid tribute to the late leader's religious and national services and prayed for his forgiveness and elevated status.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman described Pakistan and Iran as “one soul in two bodies,” emphasizing the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries. He also expressed solidarity with Iran, stating that the people of Pakistan stand with the Iranian government and nation in the face of American and Israeli aggression. He stressed that an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon is essential for regional peace and stability.

Ambassador Amiri Moghadam highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation among Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, describing such collaboration as vital for ensuring peace and stability across the region.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen efforts for unity within the Muslim Ummah and to work jointly for lasting peace and regional stability.