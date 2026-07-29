Al-Abbas Shrine Coordinates Meals, Rest Areas, and Facilities for Arbaeen Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The service processions continue to provide their services to the Arbaeen visitors, on the thirteenth day of Safar; in cooperation with the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions, and Bodies at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The services provided by the processions include meals and cold and hot beverages, preparing rest areas for visitors, and offering the necessary facilities for their comfort, ensuring they can perform the Ziyarat rituals with ease and convenience.

The Department of Rituals provides a number of services to organize the work of the processions, including: issuing official licenses for the entry of procession supplies, and distributing service areas for each procession according to a well-studied plan that ensures the smooth delivery of services in the holy city of Karbala.

The department is keen on providing a set of guidelines and instructions to organize the work of the processions, including emphasizing adherence to public safety standards and maintaining the city's cleanliness, thereby ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for the large crowds of visitors.

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