Israeli Attacks Kill One Palestinian, Injure Several Others Across Gaza Strip

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media sources, a citizen died of injuries following an Israeli strike in the morning in the south of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Other citizens sustained bullet injuries, some seriously, in Israeli shooting attacks in different areas of Gaza.

Three fishermen were also wounded when a quadcopter dropped a bomb on them in the waters near the port of Gaza.

In the evening, Israeli aircraft fired two missiles at an apartment building near ash-Shuja’iya junction in Gaza City, destroying it entirely. No casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including demolitions, shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.



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