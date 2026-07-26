Al‑Abbas Shrine Boosts Medical Readiness for Arbaeen With Mobile Clinic and 10 Ambulances

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has enhanced its medical and field emergency capabilities, in collaboration with the Directorate of Operations and Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, as part of its preparations for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, aiming to raise the level of readiness and provide the best health and therapeutic services to the visitors.

The head of the administrative division in the department, Mr. Ahmed Meitham Al-Asadi, said, "The department has enhanced its capabilities in coordination with the Directorate of Operations and Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health with the aim of strengthening field medical and emergency response capabilities and raising the level of readiness to provide health services to visitors."

He added that "this cooperation resulted in the provision of a fully equipped mobile medical clinic, two medical vehicles of the 'Box' type, and ten ambulances equipped with their staff and supplies, to support the medical plan during the days of the Ziyarat."

Al-Asadi explained that "the department took charge of securing the deployment sites for those medical and emergency units, and completing all the necessary technical, logistical, and service requirements, including preparing the work sites, securing energy sources, and operational needs, to ensure their full readiness and smooth operation according to the approved medical plan."

Al-Asadi pointed out that "these measures contribute to enhancing the speed of response to emergency cases, and providing the best medical, ambulance, and therapeutic services to the esteemed visitors during the Ziyarat Arbaeen days, in line with the massive influx of millions of visitors and achieving the highest levels of readiness and coordination among the supporting health authorities."



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