Abbas Combat Division begins providing its services to Arbaeen pilgrims the holy city of Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Abbas (peace be upon him) Combat Division started providing its various services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) in the center of the holy city of Karbala.

The procession is located at the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), where its staff began their efforts by distributing the first dinner meal, exceeding 3,000 meals.

The procession plan includes providing three main meals daily, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a total ranging between 3,000 and 5,000 meals. It also includes operating hospitality stations around the clock to provide cold water, tea, milk, and coffee, as well as distributing various fruits and light snacks to visitors throughout the Ziyarat period.

The procession will continue to provide its services at a steady pace and with the same effort until the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy reappearance).



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