PPS: Israeli Forces Have Arrested Over 3,600 Palestinians in 2026 Amid Expanding West Bank Crackdown

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) has reported that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have carried out over 3,600 arrests in the West Bank and interrogated thousands of Palestinian citizens since the start of 2026.

“Israel’s daily arrest campaigns have become a central instrument of its sweeping aggression in the West Bank,” PPS said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Israeli occupation is increasingly using field interrogations as a systematic tool of repression, which often involves holding residents for extended hours, forcibly removing families from their homes, and conducting widespread physical and psychological abuse alongside property destruction,” PPS explained.

“Most of the recent arrests and field interrogations came after citizens confronted settler attacks and attempted to protect their lands and towns,” PPS noted.

This Israeli escalation has reached its peak in the town of Tell in Nablus, where dozens of Palestinians were arrested and subjected to field interrogations following yesterday’s massacre carried out by Israeli forces and settlers.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, Israeli forces launched a large-scale arrest campaign across the West Bank, kidnaping and detaining at least 80 Palestinians.

PPS affirmed that the number of detainees is likely to rise in the coming hours, as Israeli forces continue to raid homes and carry out arrests in different West Bank areas.



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