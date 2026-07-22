Gaza death toll climbs to 73,305 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,305 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Wednesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 173,918 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received 12 civilian bodies and 12 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,180 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,810 others have been injured.



/129