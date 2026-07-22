Israeli Army Orders Palestinian Family to Evacuate Home in Za’tara, East of Bethlehem

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army ordered a Palestinian citizen and his family to evacuate their home in the town of Za’tara, east of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Ra’ed Abu Ri’aya reported Israeli forces raided his house and handed him an evacuation notice.

A family of seven lives in this house, which consists of a basement and two floors.

Abu Ri’aya added that the Israeli army had previously ordered him to evacuate the house on January 6, 2025.

The Israeli occupation authority continue to escalate its demolition and displacement campaign across the West Bank by issuing demolition, stop‑work, and evacuation orders on the grounds of lacking permits, a policy designed to restrict Palestinian urban expansion and force local residents to leave their areas.



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