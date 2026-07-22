CNN: US greenlights Saudi nuclear enrichment without safeguards

ABNA24 - The Trump administration has tentatively agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium without enacting international safeguards intended to prevent nuclear weapons development, according to sources familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by CNN.

The draft nuclear accord that outlines U.S. support for Riyadh’s civilian nuclear program is awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature despite U.S.-Saudi negotiations concluding in October 2025.

Two sources familiar with the matter indicated that the ongoing war with Iran — which according to Trump was launched in part to prevent Tehran from using its enriched uranium to build nuclear weapons — has played a role in delaying Trump’s signature. Some on Capitol Hill also believe the Trump administration is delaying sign-off because it could face a bipartisan disapproval resolution blocking the deals from going into effect, said one of the sources.

Experts told CNN the deal could potentially provide Saudi Arabia with a path to nuclear weapons unless stringent safeguards are put in place.

Four sources said the agreement, which includes a civil nuclear cooperation deal known as a 123 agreement and a mandatory nuclear safeguards agreement, still has not been sent to Congress for review, as federal law requires the White House to do once signed.

The White House did not answer questions regarding the agreements and instead referred CNN to an October 2025 statement from Energy Secretary Chris Wright announcing the end of negotiations.

“We’ve come together on a deal for civil nuclear cooperation,” Wright said at the time. “Together, with bilateral safeguard agreements, we want to grow our partnership, bring American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and keep a firm commitment to nonproliferation.”

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington, DC did not respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration briefed some on Capitol Hill on the basic outlines of the Saudi nuclear accords earlier this year and even then, it was previewed as having a special arrangement allowing for a degree of domestic uranium enrichment and/or plutonium reprocessing, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source said that would be “unprecedented” for such a deal.

The uranium enrichment provision includes stipulations imposed by the US, two sources told CNN, but details of potential limitations are unclear.

The 123 agreement also will not provide the final word on whether Saudi Arabia gets sensitive technology and material.



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