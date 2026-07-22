Thirty‑Eight Gaza Patients Evacuated Through Rafah in Limited Medical Operation

ABNA24 - Thirty-eight patients left the Gaza Strip on Tuesday through the Rafah border crossing as part of a limited medical evacuation operation to receive treatment and specialized healthcare outside the enclave.

Teams from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) participated in the latest round of medical evacuations as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to help patients access treatment abroad.

In a statement, the PRCS said it prepared the patients and their companions at its Al-Mawasi Field Hospital before transporting them by ambulance to the Rafah crossing in coordination with the World Health Organization and relevant authorities.

The evacuation included 38 patients accompanied by 67 escorts, bringing the total number of people who crossed to 105.

The PRCS reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its role in medical evacuation operations as part of its humanitarian mission to support patients and the wounded and facilitate their access to treatment outside the Gaza Strip amid the severe challenges facing the territory’s healthcare system.

The prolonged closure of the Rafah crossing and other border crossings has halted the entry of humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza, as the enclave continues to face a deepening humanitarian crisis and critical shortages of essential supplies.

Israeli occupation authorities partially reopened the Rafah crossing in early February 2026, allowing Palestinian patients and wounded individuals to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment and permitting the return of Palestinians under Israeli conditions and following security clearance. The move came as part of the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force in October 2025.

The Rafah crossing is the only land crossing linking the Gaza Strip to the outside world without passing through Israel. It is located in an area that has remained under Israeli occupation forces’ control since May 2024, despite being reopened for limited periods beginning in early 2025.



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