On martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hassan, Sayed servants provides various services to visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided their services to the mourning visitors, coinciding with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him).

The services are provided through the procession at the Bab al-Qibla of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and they include the distribution of hot and cold beverages, along with a number of other services that contribute to meeting the needs of the visitors and providing them with a comfortable atmosphere.

These efforts are part of the service tasks carried out by the department to provide the best services to visitors and to commemorate religious occasions.



/129