Video: Healing Through Seeking Intercession (Tawassul)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The son of the late Muhaddith Qomi, who was one of the prominent orators and preachers of his era, had been prohibited even from ordinary speech due to a severe condition affecting his vocal cords. However, according to his account, after seeking intercession through the sanctity of Imam Hussain (AS) and witnessing a dream in which he was commanded to recite the elegy of Hazrat Ruqayyah (SA), he miraculously regained his ability to speak—to the extent that even his physicians expressed astonishment at his complete recovery.