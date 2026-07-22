Al-Abbas Shrine holds ceremony of raising flag of mourning for Imam Al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a ceremony to raise the flag of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) on the anniversary of his painful martyrdom.

The ceremony held in the area between the two holy shrines was attended by the Secretary-General of the holy shrine; Sayed. Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, several members of its board of directors, department heads, and servants, as well as a large crowd of visitors.

The event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and a religious lecture delivered by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili, in which he discussed the injustice faced by Imam Al-Hasan Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) and the story of his tragic martyrdom, along with the recitation of poetic verses.

The flag-raising ceremonies were held simultaneously with the raising of the flag at the holy shrines in Iraq and abroad, to commemorate this painful anniversary and highlight the injustice faced by Imam al-Hasan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him).

The holy shrine is keen on commemorating religious occasions that are related to the lives of the infallible Imams (peace be upon them), including the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hasan (peace be upon him).



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