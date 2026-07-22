Senior U.S. Senator: End war with Iran

ABNA24 - Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, called on the American administration to end the war with Iran, citing the rising casualties among U.S. forces.
Schumer wrote in a post on X:
“Every second that Trump prolongs his war against Iran is another second that our troops remain in danger.”
He added:
“In the Senate, we will force Republicans to vote once again to end this war and bring our troops home.”
The Democratic leader concluded his message by saying:
“Enough is enough. End this war.”
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