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Senior U.S. Senator: End war with Iran

22 July 2026 - 08:43
News ID: 1843410
Senior U.S. Senator: End war with Iran

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, called on the American administration to end the war with Iran, citing the rising casualties among U.S. forces.

ABNA24 - Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, called on the American administration to end the war with Iran, citing the rising casualties among U.S. forces.

Schumer wrote in a post on X:

“Every second that Trump prolongs his war against Iran is another second that our troops remain in danger.”

He added:

“In the Senate, we will force Republicans to vote once again to end this war and bring our troops home.”

The Democratic leader concluded his message by saying:

“Enough is enough. End this war.”

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