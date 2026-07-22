Senior U.S. Senator: End war with Iran

ABNA24 - Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, called on the American administration to end the war with Iran, citing the rising casualties among U.S. forces.

Schumer wrote in a post on X:

“Every second that Trump prolongs his war against Iran is another second that our troops remain in danger.”

He added:

“In the Senate, we will force Republicans to vote once again to end this war and bring our troops home.”

The Democratic leader concluded his message by saying:

“Enough is enough. End this war.”