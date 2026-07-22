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Family of Six Martyred at Dawn as Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza City

22 July 2026 - 08:01
News ID: 1843353
Source: Palestine Media
Family of Six Martyred at Dawn as Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza City

Six more people were martyred in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, following a dawn airstrike that massacred a family of six.

ABNA24 - Six more people were martyred in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, following a dawn airstrike that massacred a family of six.

Four people were killed and several others were wounded in a new massacre after Israeli forces targeted the entrance of the Young Muslim Women’s Association in central Gaza City in the afternoon.

Another afternoon airstrike on a car killed two civilians and injured others near the Najd rotary in the devastated city of al‑Zahra, north of an-Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Earlier at dawn, a couple and their four children were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City’s al‑Sabra neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Aya Obeid died of her injuries on Tuesday, two days after an Israeli strike hit an apartment in Gaza City.

A young girl and a man were also injured today when Israeli forces opened fire at them near the Bir 19 junction in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

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