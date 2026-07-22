Family of Six Martyred at Dawn as Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza City

ABNA24 - Six more people were martyred in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, following a dawn airstrike that massacred a family of six.

Four people were killed and several others were wounded in a new massacre after Israeli forces targeted the entrance of the Young Muslim Women’s Association in central Gaza City in the afternoon.

Another afternoon airstrike on a car killed two civilians and injured others near the Najd rotary in the devastated city of al‑Zahra, north of an-Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Earlier at dawn, a couple and their four children were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City’s al‑Sabra neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Aya Obeid died of her injuries on Tuesday, two days after an Israeli strike hit an apartment in Gaza City.

A young girl and a man were also injured today when Israeli forces opened fire at them near the Bir 19 junction in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.



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