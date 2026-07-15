Jet Fuel Delivery Delay Triggers Rationing at Four Major Northern Italian Airports

ABNA24 - Four Northern Italian airports are on high alert due to temporary jet fuel shortages caused by a delay in the arrival of a fuel tanker, local media reported Tuesday.

Bologna's Marconi Airport, Milan Linate, Venice's Marco Polo and Treviso's Antonio Canova are under renewed pressure as aircraft face strict fuel rationing.

The bottleneck stems from a delayed shipping delivery to Air BP Italia, a primary aviation fuel operator in the region, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.Citing sources familiar with the matter, the daily noted that unlike what happened a few weeks ago, authorities are managing the rationing privately and have not issued official NOTAMs (Notice to Air Missions).

This mirrors an April 2026 supply crunch where a late tanker delay forced strict fuel quotas, hitting Bologna the hardest, with a tight 2,000-liter cap.