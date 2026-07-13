Palestinian youth martyred by Israeli gunfire in northern Al-Quds

ABNA24 - A Palestinian citizen was martyred on Monday morning after Israeli police forces opened fire at him in the north of Occupied Al-Quds.

The Red Crescent said its ambulance crews evacuated the body of a citizen who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the separation wall in the town of Bir Nabala, north of Al-Quds.

Local sources identified the martyr as 19‑year‑old Nasr Ka’abneh, saying he died from a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Since October 2023, 1,215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including Al-Quds, while more than 10,000 others have been injured.



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