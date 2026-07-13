Gaza death toll climbs to 73,231 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,231 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 173,686 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received seven civilian bodies and 32 wounded people over the past 24 hours, adding that another citizen died of injuries sustained in a previous Israeli attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,108 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,578 others have been injured.



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