35 patients evacuated via Rafah crossing for medical treatment

ABAN24 - Gaza’s crossings and borders authority announced on Sunday that 35 patients, accompanied by 38 companions, departed the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing as part of ongoing medical evacuation efforts for patients requiring treatment outside the territory.

In a statement, the authority said a total of 73 people left Gaza through the crossing, including the 35 patients and their companions. It also noted that 73 Palestinians returned to the Gaza Strip through Rafah.

The authority said the World Health Organization (WHO) coordinated and managed the medical evacuation operation, overseeing the necessary travel arrangements for the patients and their companions in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The evacuation is part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide specialized medical care for patients whose treatment is unavailable in Gaza, as the territory’s healthcare system continues to face severe challenges and mounting pressure on medical facilities.



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