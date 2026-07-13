Israel openly pursues ethnic cleansing of Palestinians - Barghouthi

ABNA24 - Mustafa Barghouthi, secretary‑general of the Palestinian National Initiative, has affirmed that the brutal Israeli war of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has turned into a “war of human, humanitarian, and economic attrition,” unfolding in full view of the world.

In press remarks on Sunday, Barghouthi stressed that all acts of brutality and abuse would never succeed in breaking Palestinians’ will or deterring them from resisting injustice and oppression.

“The Israeli occupation does not conceal its true objective in this war, which is comprehensive ethnic cleansing,” Barghouthi said, pointing also to the escalation of extremist settler attacks in the West Bank under the sponsorship of fascist Israeli leaders and the protection of the army.

“The so‑called ‘soft’ Western punitive measures taken against some settlers were nothing more than a smokescreen, an attempt to justify the failure to impose genuine and effective sanctions on the Israeli government itself, which funds and protects this terrorism,” Barghouthi criticized.

Barghouthi highlighted the escalating humanitarian catastrophe facing Palestinians, condemning what he described as “deliberate starvation warfare, brutal abuse, torture, and systematic sexual violence against prisoners in Israeli jails.”

He further pointed to the Israeli stranglehold on the West Bank, where over 1,300 military checkpoints and 250 electronic gates have isolated towns and villages, effectively turning them into open-air prisons.

He also talked about the catastrophe of forced displacement affecting over 100 communities in the occupied West Bank, and the displacement of over 40,000 refugees from the refugee camps of Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and Jenin, in a desperate Israeli attempt to complete the 1948 Nakba and eliminate the entire Palestinian presence.

The Palestinian leader warned of a dangerous Israeli tactic aimed at “numbing the world to make it accustomed to this criminal reality, and forcing the victims to coexist with injustice.”

He concluded his remarks by expressing his belief that the Israeli occupation’s relentless attempts for many decades to break the will of the Palestinian people or undermine their strong consciousness have failed and will never succeed.



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