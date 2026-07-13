Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,223 as Health Ministry Reports

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,223 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 173,654 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 11 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,546 others have been injured.



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