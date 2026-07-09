Video: To stand firm, the spiritual strength of society must be reinforced

AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA: The martyred Leader of the Revolution, referring to the extensive efforts of the enemy to force the Iranian nation to retreat before the United States, emphasized that the Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance and steadfastness. He stated that preserving this spirit depends on the continuous strengthening of faith, hope, and spiritual power, and stressed the necessity of injecting spirituality into society on an ongoing basis to sustain this path