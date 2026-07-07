Video: A different atmosphere around Imam Ali shrine on eve of funeral of martyred leader of Ummah

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency — ABNA — only a few hours remain until the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Ummah in the city of Najaf al‑Ashraf, and the surroundings of the holy shrine of Amir al‑Mu’minin, Imam Ali (AS), are filled with grief and solidarity; many Iraqi citizens, by gathering in Najaf, are offering their condolences for the martyrdom of the martyred leader to the eminent Marja’, Grand Ayatollah Sistani.”