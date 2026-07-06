Video / Head of Tehran’s Emergency Services: Up to this moment, no cases of death among mourners have been reported
6 July 2026 - 15:27
News ID: 1836445
Source: Abna24
The head of Tehran’s Emergency Services: Up to this moment, no cases of death among the mourners have been reported. So far, two cases of acute injury have been recorded — one involving a patient with a pre‑existing cardiac condition, and the second a pregnant woman, whose transfer is currently being carried out by an emergency helicopter. Tavakoli also said that “so far, services have been provided to over 7 millions participants in the funeral ceremony.”
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