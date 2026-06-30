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Palestinian kid martyred by Zionist gunfire in Bireh City

30 June 2026 - 09:23
News ID: 1833385
Source: Palestine Info
Palestinian kid martyred by Zionist gunfire in Bireh City

A Palestinian child was martyred after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) during a raid in Bireh City’s Umm al‑Sharayet neighborhood in the central West Bank.

ABNA24 - A Palestinian child was martyred after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) during a raid in Bireh City’s Umm al‑Sharayet neighborhood in the central West Bank.

According to a medical source, 15-year-old Amir Jaber succumbed to a critical bullet wound in the head shortly after being rushed to Palestine Hospital in Ramallah.

The Red Crescent reported that its paramedics administered first aid to the child and immediately transferred him to the hospital.

Since the beginning of 2026, 72 Palestinians have been killed and others wounded in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Fifteen-year-old Amir Ahmad Jaber was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood of Al-Bireh. The child had sustained a critical gunshot wound to the head during the military raid before he was later pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/PnGRrTg01a

— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 29, 2026

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