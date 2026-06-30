Palestinian kid martyred by Zionist gunfire in Bireh City

ABNA24 - A Palestinian child was martyred after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) during a raid in Bireh City’s Umm al‑Sharayet neighborhood in the central West Bank.

According to a medical source, 15-year-old Amir Jaber succumbed to a critical bullet wound in the head shortly after being rushed to Palestine Hospital in Ramallah.

The Red Crescent reported that its paramedics administered first aid to the child and immediately transferred him to the hospital.

Since the beginning of 2026, 72 Palestinians have been killed and others wounded in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.