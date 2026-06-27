Iranians ready to sacrifice all for Imam Hussein's path: Senior cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyed Ali Akbar Ojaqnejad has stated that the Iranian people have proven their mettle in various arenas, demonstrating that they are prepared to sacrifice their lives in defense of the path of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Speaking on the afternoon of Ashura as he addressed a gathering of mourners at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque, Hojatoleslam Ojaqnejad described Ashura as one of the most decisive days in the history of Islam. "Ashura is a day of dignity, honor, zeal, courage, piety, sacrifice, patience, and resistance," he said, adding that it is through the blessings of this monumental movement that Islam has remained alive and enduring to this day.

Pointing to the roles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Hussein (AS) in preserving Islam, the custodian of Jamkaran Mosque noted: "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundations of Islam through his migration from Mecca to Medina, and Imam Hussein (AS) rescued Islam from the threat of annihilation through his migration from Medina to Mecca and then the Ashura uprising."

He stressed that the enemies sought to bury the tragedy of Karbala within that very land and to consign its name and message to oblivion. "However, Husseini mourners throughout the centuries have not allowed the school of Ashura to be forgotten, and today the banner of this movement still flies high," Ojaqnejad added.

Addressing the mourners, he declared: "You are the guardians of Karbala and the message of Imam Hussein (AS), and for this reason, you are counted among the dearest to Islam, because Islam was preserved through the uprising of the Master of Martyrs, and it is you who have kept his memory and name alive."

Hojatoleslam Ojaqnejad underscored the unwavering loyalty of the Iranian nation to Husseini ideals, stating: "The people of Iran have successfully passed their test in various fields and have shown that they are willing to lay down their lives in defense of the path of Imam Hussein (AS)."

Emphasizing that closeness to Imam Hussein is not merely a matter of time and place, he noted: "There are those who may be distant from Karbala in time and space, yet are closer to the Master of Martyrs in terms of morality, faith, and deeds. The true measure of being a follower of Hussein is to resemble him in character, conduct, and way of life."

The custodian concluded by expressing gratitude for the impassioned presence of mourners amid the intense heat on Ashura day, saying: "This massive turnout and the tears and mourning of the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) constitute a precious asset for the continuation of the Ashura culture. We hope that God accepts this mourning and makes us all among the true companions and soldiers of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).

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