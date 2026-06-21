Iran's Intelligence Ministry Arrests 17 US-Israel Operatives in Western Province

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Intelligence has announced the identification and arrest of three field leaders and 14 mercenaries operating under the US-Israel enemy’s street sabotage network in the western province of Ilam.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry announced that, through the unwavering and continuous efforts of the intelligence forces and the use of public reports, 17 mercenaries who betrayed their homeland and are affiliated with the American-Israeli enemy were identified and arrested by the General Intelligence Directorate of Ilam.

It further noted that three TNT cartridges, a Kalashnikov rifle, a grenade, and a significant quantity of weapons, including machetes, were discovered and confiscated from the arrested terrorist leaders.

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