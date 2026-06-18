Hazrat Ruqayyah (s.a.): A Mirror of the Oppression of Hazrat Fatimah (s.a.)

In historical narratives and traditions, deeply moving similarities have been recounted between Hazrat Ruqayyah (s.a.) and her noble grandmother, Hazrat Fatimah (s.a.)—from the suffering of the slap and the weight of oppression, to the dream of meeting her father before her passing, and her nocturnal washing and burial. These parallels reflect the enduring tragedy of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) throughout Islamic history and vividly illustrate the profound connection between the afflictions of Karbala and the events that followed the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).