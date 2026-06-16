Webinar on “Imam Khamenei, Martyr of Unity” to be held

ABNA24 - Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled an international webinar on the martyred Leader of Islamic Republic and his efforts to boost Islamic unity.

The webinar titled “Imam Khamenei, Martyr of Unity” will convene a number of Shia and Sunni thinkers and religious figures from different countries in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday June 16.

In this session, speakers and scholars from various nations will explore the intellectual, scientific, and social dimensions of Islamic unity, as well as the significance of the Supreme Leader’s guidance and the philosophy of resistance within the Islamic world.



Those interested may follow the live broadcast of this event on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM Tehran time (6:30 GMT), by visiting the following address: live.taqrib.ir.



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