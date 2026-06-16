Video: Reasons of Breaking of Covenants by People of Kufa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muslim ibn Aqil, as the representative of Imam Hussain (AS), entered Kufa following numerous requests from its people. He was welcomed with tears and widespread pledges of allegiance. However, only two months later, under the heavy atmosphere of pressure and suppression orchestrated by Ubaydullah ibn Ziyad, the situation completely turned around. Harsh policies, threats against the followers of the AhlulBayt (AS), bribery of tribal leaders, and the imprisonment of influential figures such as Mukhtar and Hani ibn Urwah caused the people of Kufa to break their oaths one after another. Eventually, Muslim ibn Aqil was left in isolation and abandonment.