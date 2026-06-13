In preparation for month of Muharram; Al-Abbas Shrine Installed Ashura mourning banners (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun to spread the banners of Ashura mourning and the symbols of mourning specific to the month of Muharram in the corridors of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its outer courtyard.

The work included covering parts of the holy courtyard and its walls with black cloth, in addition to installing embroidered banners with phrases of condolence specific to this occasion, expressing sorrow and commemorating the tragedy of Imam al-Hussayn and his family (peace be upon them) in the painful event of Ashura.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its preparations to welcome the month of Muharram, by preparing its various service and organizational sites, and mobilizing its staff efforts, to provide the best services to the visitors coming from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the Ashura rituals.



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