Rituals of Mubahila Day

The event of Mubahilah took place in the 9th year of Hijra. A deputation of 14 Christian (najran) scholars came to discuss the truth of Islam with the Holy Prophet (pbuh&hh) Arguments were put forward by both sides. Several days went by The Christians did not listen to reason. Then Allah revealed the following verses:



﴾Verily, the likeness of E’essa/Jesus with Allah is as the likeness of Adam. He created him of dust, then He said unto him: "Be, and he was" (This is) the truth from your Lord (O Muhammad), so be not of those who doubt. And whoso disputes with you concerning him after the knowledge which has come unto you, say (unto them):



"Come We will summon our sons and you your sons, and our women and you your women, and our ‘selfs’ and your ‘selfs’, and then will pray humbly (to the Lord) and invoke the curse of Allah upon those who lie.﴿ (The Holy Quran, 3:58,59 and 60 )



Have a Ghusl /bath, put on new or clean clothes. Keep fast Give Charity Pray a 2 units prayer. near noon time , as under: In every unit, after the recitation of Soorah Al Fatih'ah, recite: (i) Soorah Al Ikhlaas 10 times. (ii) Aayaat ul Kursee 10 times. (iii) Soorah At Qadr. 10 times Recite the supplication below (similar to the Ramadan Month supplication)



O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy brilliance that beautifies, and all Thy glories are radiantly brilliant, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy glories. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy majesty that gives grandeur, and all Thy majestic powers are strongly sublime; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy powers.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy refined good that makes more refined, and all The refinements are gracefully beautiful; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy beauties. O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy greatness that makes great, and all Thy powers are extensively important; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy influences. O Allah I beseech Thee to give me from Thy light that enlightens, and all Thy enlightenments are luminously bright; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy lights. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy mercy that gives much, and all Thy kind leniencies are plenteously many, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy compassions.

O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy perfection that brings to fullness, and all Thy perfections are total and whole, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy perfections.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy Words that elaborate and conclude; and all Thy words are complete and perfect; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy Words. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy Names that make great, and all Thy Names are great; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy Names.

O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me. O Allah I beseech Thee to give me from Thy authority hat surpasses in honour and power, and all Thy authorities are rare and supreme, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of al Thy authorities. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy Will that (simultaneously) takes effect, and all Thy wills are (at once) executed; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all They wills.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy that omnipotence which controls everything, and at all events Thy omnipotence dominates. O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of Thy all embracing omnipotence. O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy Wisdom that pierces through and enforces, and Thy Wisdom is altogether effective, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of Thy Wisdom. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy promise which always is fulfilled, and all Thy promises are kept and fulfilled, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy promises, O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy Channels which are most dear to Thee, and all that which is dear to Thee is most desirable, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy Channels.

O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy distinctions that vie in glory, and all Thy distinctions are noble; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy distinctions. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from the sovereignty which lasts and continues for ever, and for all times Thy sovereignty is everlasting; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of They absolute sovereignty.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy kingdom that surpasses in glory and nobility, and in reality Thy kingdom alone is the most celebrated and magnificent; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of Thy unlimited kingdom. O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy highest height that exalts, and Thy eminence in altogether sublime; O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of Thy highest sublimity.

O Allah I ask Thou to give me from Thy wonderful signs, and all Thy signs are extraordinary, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy signs. O Allah I ask Thee to give me from Thy bounties which always move ahead, come in advance and all Thy bounties are eternal, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of all Thy bounties. O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me.

O Allah I ask Thee to give me whereby Thou exercises absolute authority and power, O Allah I beseech Thee in the name of (Thy) total exclusive omnipotence, and singular absolute authority. O Allah I ask Thee to give me whereby Thou gives answer to my supplication whenever I turn to Thee, O Allah, O "There is no god save Thou", I beseech Thee in the name of the splendour of "there is no god save Thou" O "There is no god save Thou", I beseech Thee in the name of the majesty of "There is no god save Thou".

O "There is no god save Thou", I beseech Thee in the name "There is no god save Thou". O Allah, I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me. O Allah, I ask Thee for Thy "comprising all" means of livelihood, and the provisions, Thou gives, are always complete.

O Allah I ask Thee for all types of sustenance. O Allah I ask Thee for Thy enduring grants, and the grants Thou gives, are always lasting; O Allah I ask Thee for all types of grants. O Allah I ask Thee for Thy good, Thou bids to bring quickly, and every good from Thee is prompt; O Allah I ask Thee for all types of good. O Allah I ask Thee for Thy generous bounties, Thou bestows liberally, and all Thy bounties are excellent; O Allah I ask Thee for all types of gifts. O Allah I call Thou as directed by Thee, so give answer to me just for the promise Thou made with me.

O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and motivate us to believe in Thee, testify Thy Messenger (peace be on him and on his children), love and obey Ali ibna Abi Talib (so that on the Day of Judgement we are raised in this condition), disconnect all links with his enemies, and follow in the footsteps of the Imam, in the progeny of Muhammad, peace be on them, because I am in full agreement with it, O Lord! O Allah bless Muhammad, Thy servant and Messenger, in the midst of the ancients, bless Muhammad in the midst of the moderns, bless Muhammad in the highest heaven, bless Muhammad in the midst of the Messengers.

O Allah confer dignity, glory, wisdom, and highest honours on Muhammad. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and let me be contented with the provisions Thou has made available to me; let that, which I have, serve my purpose and be useful to me; watch over (my possessions) in my absence, (protect me) from all subterfuges that concern me.

O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and prompt us to believe in Thee, and acknowledge Thy Messenger as true, so that we are raise on the day of judgement in this condition. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad; I ask Thee for the best good – Thy pleasure and Paradise; and I take refuge with Thee from the worst evil – Thy displeasure and Hell.

O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and keep me safe from all the troubles, afflictions, torments, seditions, calamities, evils, ugliness, and misfortunes which had been directed or will be directed from heaven unto the earth, in his hour, in this night, in this day, in this month, and in this year.

O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and decide to give me (my share) in every joy, loveliness, substantiality, opportunity, welfare, peace, bounties, sustenance (lawful pure and plentiful), gifts, and possessions which had been directed or will be directed from the heaven unto the earth, in this hour, in this night, in this day, in this month, and in this year.

O Allah, although, my lapses have disgraced me in front of Thee, set up a barrier between me and Thou, and lowered my position, still I beseech Thee – in the name of the Light of Thy disposition which never grows dim, in the name of the aspects of Muhammad, Thy dearest, chosen friend, in the name of the style and substance of Ali, Thy close, trusted friend, ad for the sake of Thy select friends whom Thou has honoured, to send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and overlook my misdeeds done so far by me, and grant me a letter of safe conduct for the rest of my life.

I take refuge with Thee, O my Allah, from ever doing again any of Thy prohibitions till the end of my life, I, obedient to Thee, Thou, pleases with me, in this way my deeds may always be described good, in return, Thou gives me the Paradise as a reward; and does for me that which Thou art know for, O the Holy and Oft-Forgiving; send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad, and very kindly have mercy on me, O the most Merciful of all who show mercy.

