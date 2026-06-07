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Video: Population; A Strategic Asset for the Growth and Strength of Societies

7 June 2026 - 12:29
News ID: 1823580
Source: Abna24
Video: Population; A Strategic Asset for the Growth and Strength of Societies

AhlulBayt News Agency: In religious teachings, there is an emphasis on marriage and population growth—a matter that requires proper cultural cultivation within society. Population is considered one of the most important factors of power and dynamism for any nation, and its increase expands human capacities and the pool of efficient workforce. Therefore, attention to this issue can pave the way for the growth and flourishing of society.

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