Video: Necessity of Connecting Reason with Quran and Wilayah in doctrine of Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS)

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a luminous narration, Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS) introduces reason (aql) as God's internal proof (hujjah) for distinguishing truth from falsehood. However, alongside reason, he recognizes the Prophets, the Infallible Imams (AS), and the Quran as guides and complements to human reason. According to this view, relying on reason detached from revelation and the teachings of the AhlulBayt (AS) leads one into error and worldliness—because reason alone is not a complete criterion for discernment. Rather, it is the Quran and the Itrat (the AhlulBayt) that illuminate the path of truth.