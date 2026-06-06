Iran Urges IAEA Adopt 'Zero-Tolerance Policy' Toward Attacks on Nuclear Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s delegation to international organizations in Vienna urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to show zero tolerance for attacks on nuclear facilities.

"We [IAEA member countries] must adopt "zero-tolerance policy" towards such attacks," reads the written statement, obtained by TASS.

"We must promote the adherence to, and effectiveness of, the existing norms on the inviolability of peaceful nuclear activities."

"Where necessary, international norms must also be established to absolutely prohibit attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear installations under any and all circumstances," the Iranian delegation said.

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