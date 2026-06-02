Pakistan Religious Affairs Department Dispatches Peace Delegations Ahead of Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Punjab Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs has dispatched peace delegations to several cities across the province as part of efforts to promote public order and inter-sectarian harmony during the Islamic month of Muharram.

The delegations were formally seen off from Khatam-un-Nabiyyin University by Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr. Ehsan Bhatta. Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd.) Ali Ejaz was also present at the ceremony.

One delegation, led by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, departed for southern Punjab and is scheduled to visit Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

Another delegation, headed by Data Darbar preacher Maulana Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem, was dispatched to the Faisalabad Division, while a third group led by Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori departed for Rawalpindi.

According to officials, the delegations will meet with Shia and Sunni community leaders, religious scholars, spiritual leaders, district administrators, police officials, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies.

The meetings will focus on coordination and dialogue aimed at maintaining peace and security during Muharram, a period marked by large religious gatherings and processions across Pakistan.