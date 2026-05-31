Seoul Protesters Rally for Gaza Ceasefire and End to Blockade

ABNA24 - A protest rally was held on Saturday in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to show solidarity and support of the Palestinian people.

In the rally, protestors called for an end to the war in Gaza and the lifting of the blockade imposed by the occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, as well as an end to displacement policies in the Palestinian territories.

Participants marched toward the U.S. and occupation embassies in Seoul, chanting slogans demanding an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza and a halt to military support for ongoing operations, while urging stronger international action to protect civilians and de-escalate the situation.

They carried Palestinian flags and raised signs calling for an end to the blockade and the expansion of humanitarian access. The participants also urged the South Korean government to take a clearer stance on the war and its humanitarian consequences and to reconsider its engagement with the occupation government.

The demonstration was part of a series of weekly rallies organized by pro-Palestinian activists in Seoul, aimed at maintaining public momentum and drawing attention to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.



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