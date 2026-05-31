Jakarta Hosts International Seminar Honoring Iran's 'Martyred President’

ABNA24 - The Indonesian capital hosted an international scientific and cultural seminar titled "The Quran: The Eternal Sacred Scripture" on Friday, May 29, 2026, dedicated to honoring the exalted stature of Iran's martyred president, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

According to the public relations office of the Iranian Cultural Counselor in Indonesia, the event brought together prominent scientific, cultural, and political figures to examine the dimensions of the late president's character and his profound connection to Quranic teachings.

Opening Address and Distinguished Speakers

The seminar's opening address was delivered by Mohammad Boroujerdi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Indonesia.

The program featured speeches by a distinguished panel of scholars and public figures:

Dr. Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda : Faculty member at Shahid Beheshti University and wife of the martyred Ayatollah Raisi.

: Faculty member at Shahid Beheshti University and wife of the martyred Ayatollah Raisi. Husein Shahab : Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Ahlulbayt Association of Indonesia (ABI).

: Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Ahlulbayt Association of Indonesia (ABI). Dr. Siti Fadilah Supari: Former Minister of Health of Indonesia (2004–2009).

The seminar commenced on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM local time (WIB) and continued through the afternoon.



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