NYC Mayor Condemns U.S.–Israeli War on Iran, Says Conflict ‘Must End’

ABNA24 - The Mayor of New York has strongly condemned the aggressive war by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and declared that this war must end.

Zahran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York, wrote in a message on the social media platform X on Thursday, referring to the widespread impact of the illegal US war on the people of Iran and civilians outside Iran: "Three months ago today, a war began that no one voted for, and its cost has been paid by those who had no role in it."

Mamdani emphasized that thousands of civilians have lost their lives, and thirteen American soldiers will never return home to their families.

He added: Americans across this country have witnessed rising prices for gasoline and food, and their budgets have been reduced because of a war that started without a single vote from Congress.

The Mayor of New York continued: Every life lost outside of America and every dollar taken from a working-class family in America is part of the same reckless bill imposed by those who will never pay it themselves, on those who can least afford it.

The joint military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran began in the early morning of February 28, 2026. This action took place while indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by some regional countries, were underway. Following the start of the joint military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran delivered a decisive, targeted, and proportionate response to this action.



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