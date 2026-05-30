Iran's UN Envoy: 'Our Actions in Strait of Hormuz Are Lawful, Consistent With International Law'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, says the actions of the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz are lawful and consistent with international law.

Iravani made the remarks on Thursday before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), high-level open debate titled “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System.”

Referring to Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz as lawful and consistent with international law, he said that Iran could not allow such a critical waterway to be used as a corridor for hostile actions and military aggression against its sovereignty, territory, and vital interests.

The full text of his speech is as follows:

Mr. President,

We thank China for convening this timely high-level open debate

Mr. President,

The United Nations was founded on the solemn determination to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war through an international legal order grounded in the UN Charter.

At the core of that order lies the cardinal principle prohibiting the threat or use of force, as enshrined in Article 2(4) of the Charter, together with the peremptory norm (jus cogens) prohibiting aggression.

Yet today, these principles are increasingly undermined by unilateralism, coercive and unlawful measures, double standards, and the persistent disregard for international law by certain States, foremost among them the United States.

Recent unlawful and aggressive actions undertaken by the United States against Venezuela, Iran, and now Cuba reflect a dangerous and continuing pattern of coercion, intimidation, and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States, in blatant violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. No nation should assume that it will remain immune from the far-reaching consequences of such unlawful and destructive policies and practices, which threaten the sovereignty, independence, and stability of all States and endanger international peace and Security.

Mr. President,

We speak from direct and painful experience. In June 2025 and again on 28 February 2026, Iran was subjected to unlawful acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime in blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law. The aggressors deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, causing numerous civilian casualties, including women and children, and killing more than 168 students and teachers in a missile strike against a girls’ school in Minab. These attacks inflicted severe humanitarian suffering and extensive economic damage. Regrettably, the Security Council has remained silent and indifferent in the face of such heinous war crimes and grave violations of international humanitarian law.

Mr. President,

Aggression must be condemned regardless of the perpetrator. Violations of international humanitarian law must be addressed impartially. The Security Council must not be instrumentalized to advance narrow political agendas or shield certain States from accountability.

No Member, regardless of its political or military power, should be permitted to place itself above the law, abuse its position to shield unlawful acts from accountability, or exploit international institutions to legitimize violations of the Charter and international law.

Mr. President,

During the first day of discussions, certain speakers have ignored the root causes of the current situation in the region and around the Strait of Hormuz, while seeking to deflect responsibility and unfairly shift the blame onto Iran. They have also disregarded their own role in assisting and enabling aggression against Iran by placing their territory, airspace, and facilities at the disposal of aggressors.

We reject these unfounded claims. Iran’s actions are lawful and consistent with international law. Iran could not allow such a critical waterway to be used as a corridor for hostile actions and military aggression against its sovereignty, territory, and vital interests.

I thank you, Mr. President.

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