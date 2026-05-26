Israeli Strike on al‑Mawasi Tent Kills Woman and Child, Injures 17 in Khan Yunis

ABAN24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred in an Israeli attack and two others succumbed to injuries sustained in recent days in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to Palestinian media, an Israeli strike on a tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis killed a woman and a female child and injured 17 others, mostly children.

A local source identified the two martyrs as Hanan Mahmoud, 31, and six-year-old Manatallah Abu Labda, saying they were killed in an Israeli strike on the Gheith displacement camp in western Khan Yunis.

Earlier, two citizens were pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries they sustained recently in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In the evening, Israeli warplanes bombed a residential block in an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza after calling several residents to evacuate the area.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said that it had received four wounded people following Israeli strikes on several homes in Block 5 of the camp.



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