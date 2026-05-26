Saudi‑UAE Rivalry Escalates on Socotra Amid Moves to Oust Pro‑UAE Governor Raafat_Al_Thaqali

ABNA24 - UAE-backed factions in Socotra Island rushed to hold a public meeting on Monday, nearly 24 hours after a meeting held by the island’s notables and dignitaries.

During the meeting, they demanded the dismissal of the leaders loyal to the UAE, most notably the governor, Raafat Al-Thaqali.

Local sources in Yemen’s Socotra island said there is a rising tension between Saudi-backed forces and UAE-backed factions in the island.

The sources explained that the signs of mobilization and tension have escalated significantly in Socotra, after the Saudi task force in the port of Hulaf was attacked by gunmen affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) last week.

Saudi forces have imposed more checkpoints and military barriers in Socotra, according to the sources.

The sources said that there is an intensive movement being carried out by forces loyal to Saudi Arabia with the aim of overthrowing the governor loyal to the UAE, Raafat Al-Thaqali, who is in Saudi Arabia, after he was summoned by President of the Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi to Riyadh, following the armed attack that targeted Saudi forces in Socotra.



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