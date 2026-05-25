Nicaragua names a street in honor of martyred students of Minab

AhlulBayt News Agency: Officials in the Nicaraguan city of Corinto have designated a street as “Angels of Minab” to honor the memory of the martyred students of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School who lost their lives in a US strike on the first day of US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

The mayor of Bandar Abbas, Mehdi Nobani, announced the naming initiative on Sunday, saying it is part of the ongoing cooperation between the two sister cities.

Nobani further noted that the ceremony for the unveiling of Angels of Minab Street took place at the Bandar Abbas Park in Corinto, commemorating the martyrs of Minab.

The event marks a significant moment in the cultural and international relations between Nicaragua and Iran.

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, killing over 3,300 Iranians.

On the very first day of the war, US Tomahawk missiles struck Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people — most of them schoolgirls.

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