Paper: The Picture Martyr President Raisi Drew to Talk to Today’s World

ABNA24 - As Iran marks the second anniversary of its late President Sayyed Ibrahim Raisi, time is fit for shedding light on some of his measures and policies that are related to the current conditions.

Though he served less than three years as president of Iran, despite this short time, he managed to emerge as a president meeting the standards of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He took the post of president as Iran was flooded by home and foreign challenges and the coronavirus was occupying the mind of the world and overshadowing the global relations and interactions.

Despite all this, not even these obstacles could stop Raisi from pursuing major undertakings. He approached his responsibilities from a deeply ideological standpoint, believing it was his duty to serve his people, whom he genuinely believed in with all his heart, free from any distractions or side issues that would get in the way of his mission, and with everything he had. The revival of 9,000 shuttered workshops and factories in a short span of time is clear evidence of this mindset.

President Raisi, driven by this conviction and his understanding of the greatness of the Iranian people, whose dignity he fully recognized, represented the nation in key international forums. It was based on this understanding of Iran and its people that, before traveling to South Africa for a summit of the emerging yet powerful BRICS bloc, he declared that if BRICS formally accepted Iran’s membership before his trip, he would attend the summit; otherwise, he would send a delegate.

BRICS, whose members are major global powers, heeded Raisi’s stark warning and admitted Iran as a full member, this despite Saudi Arabia and the UAE being willing to each deposit $50 billion into the BRICS fund in exchange for the same privilege, an offer that was ultimately rejected. This raises a crucial question: What did the BRICS members see in Iran and in the late President Raisi that led them to accept his demand?

During his speech to the UN on September 21, 2023, he raised the Holy Quran as the “book of guidance” to the humanity, telling the world that the conduct of Iran and the Iranians is inspired by this divine book. He also raised the poster of General Qassem Solemani, the famous Iranian anti-terror commander who was assassinated at Baghdad International Airport in 2020 by a US airstrikes at the order of Trump, sending the message that he was one of the marked figures of the front of virtue and right in today’s world and his killer Trump is among the distinctive representatives of the evil front in our time.

It did not take long for the world to witness, during the12-day war and the 40-day war on Iran, the greatness of General Soleimani’s comrades and the disgrace and humiliation of Trump. The world saw and still remembers how Soleimani, through his selflessness, saved the world from the scourge of ISIS outlaws, and how Trump, with a record of the most heinous crimes on Epstein’s island, and later by martyring 167 children at Minab School in Iran’s Hormozgan province trampled the very humanity of Adam’s children underfoot to satisfy his own lusts and greed.

This is the point in history that Raisi beautifully drew for the world to feel the difference with clarity between Martyr Soleimani and the criminal and cannibalistic Trump as it will stretch into infinity.



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