Shots Fired Near White House; Suspect Killed, Bystander Critically Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Secret Service officers say they have fatally shot an individual, who "opened fire" near the White House, according to the agency.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. ET on Saturday when a person approached a security checkpoint outside the White House complex and began firing at officers, CNN reported, citing a Secret Service spokesperson as recounting a preliminary investigation.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the report added.

'Bystander critically injured during exchange'

The Secret Service said a bystander was also hit during the shooting and remains in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official.

"During the shooting, a bystander was also struck by gunfire. It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect’s initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire," the spokesperson said.

The agency added that no Secret Service personnel were injured during the incident.

'White House placed under lockdown'

Gunfire near the White House triggered an immediate security response and a lockdown that lasted roughly 40 minutes.

CNN reporters near the White House said they heard what appeared to be dozens of gunshots shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Members of the press corps on the North Lawn were rushed into the White House briefing room and instructed to shelter in place as Secret Service agents shouted "get down" and warned of "shots fired."

Secret Service agents carrying rifles were seen moving through the North Lawn area and blocking access to the briefing room before the lockdown was lifted shortly after 6:45 p.m. ET.

Trump briefed on incident

President Donald Trump was inside the White House residence at the time of the shooting and was not harmed, according to the Secret Service. A White House official said the president had been briefed on the incident.

The shooting unfolded after several senior administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Vice President JD Vance, were seen leaving the White House grounds.

Trump remained in Washington over the weekend after canceling a planned trip to his golf club in New Jersey.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the bureau "is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able."

Meanwhile, ABC News chief White House correspondent Selina Wang posted video on X capturing the moment shots rang out near the White House.

"I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now," she wrote.

The incident comes less than a month after another reported shooting-related incident involving the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where attendees reportedly took cover as gunfire erupted. The suspect in that earlier case has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate the president.

In July 2024, gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding Trump in the ear before being killed by snipers.

Another suspect, Ryan Routh, was arrested near Trump’s Florida golf course after allegedly preparing an attack.

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