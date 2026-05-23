WSJ: Israel Compiled Thousands‑Long Target List in Gaza for Assassination and Arrest

ABNA24 - The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) compiled lists of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza to be targeted for assassination or arrest over alleged involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Al-Aqsa Flood operation, as part of a sweeping security campaign that accompanied Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave.

According to the report, Israeli authorities used advanced surveillance technologies and facial recognition software to track wanted Palestinians and carry out assassinations and arrests against hundreds of them.

The policy was presented as part of Israel’s deterrence strategy and its effort to prevent other Palestinians from joining armed resistance.

The report comes amid a broad arrest campaign carried out by the IOF inside Gaza since the start of the war, targeting thousands of Palestinians, including doctors, paramedics, journalists, women and children.

Former detainees and rights groups have repeatedly cited torture, abuse and degrading treatment inside Israeli detention centers and prisons.

Testimonies from released Palestinian detainees from Gaza have documented beatings, humiliation, starvation and medical neglect, especially after their names were included in prisoner exchange lists.

Some released detainees said abuse intensified in the final days before their release, including denial of food and medical care, along with continued physical and psychological assault.

Rights reports and testimonies have also described multiple forms of torture against Gaza detainees, including severe beatings, stripping prisoners of their clothes, restraining them for long hours, depriving them of food, using dogs to attack them, and subjecting them to threats and harsh interrogations inside secret detention facilities.



/129