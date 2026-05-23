Isfahan positioned as regional medical tourism hub as Iran plans integrated health system

ABNA24 - Iran is seeking to strengthen its position as a regional hub for medical tourism by leveraging its specialist physicians, advanced treatment centers and competitive costs, tourism minister said during a visit to Isfahan’s Healthcare City.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks on Wednesday during an official trip to Isfahan, where he also inaugurated the five-star Seasons Hotel as part of the Healthcare City.

He described the healthcare city project as one of the most advanced health-oriented developments in the country, saying Isfahan—already recognized as a cultural and historical center—is now on course to become a strategic hub for medical tourism in Iran and the wider region.

“Today is a memorable day for us; one of the largest healthcare complexes in the country has reached operational stage,” Salehi-Amiri said, according to remarks carried by the ministry’s public relations office. He added that the facility would be capable of serving patients from across Iran as well as international visitors seeking medical services.

The minister emphasized the role of private sector investment in the project, noting that the complex was developed without reliance on bank loans and was financed entirely through direct private capital. He described this as a significant achievement supported by provincial authorities in Isfahan.

According to Salehi-Amiri, the Healthcare City covers approximately 280,000 square meters of built-up area and is equipped with high-level medical infrastructure, architectural design standards and specialized treatment facilities.

The newly opened hotel includes 125 accommodation units and a capacity of 320 beds, and is designed to function as a health-oriented hospitality facility supporting patients and accompanying visitors.

The minister said the adjacent hospital component of the project is expected to open in the near future, adding that the broader complex would create a transformative impact on Iran’s healthcare system and medical tourism industry.

Salehi-Amiri stated that Iran has already made notable progress in attracting foreign patients. He said 1.2 million medical tourists entered the country in the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024–March 2025), generating approximately $2 billion in foreign exchange revenue.

Under Iran’s Seventh Development Plan, authorities aim to increase the number of medical tourists to more than 2 million annually and raise revenues to around $6 billion, he said.

The government is preparing to unveil a “comprehensive health tourism system” developed jointly by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare. The system is expected to formalize coordination across the sector and improve Iran’s competitiveness in the regional medical tourism market.

Salehi-Amiri outlined three key competitive advantages for Iran in this sector: highly qualified specialist and sub-specialist physicians, advanced and well-equipped medical centers, and significantly lower treatment costs compared with regional competitors—estimated at between one-third and one-fifth of prices in other countries.

He said these advantages have already attracted patients from Europe, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Persian Gulf states and other parts of Asia.

“The combination of skilled medical professionals, advanced infrastructure and affordable costs has positioned Iran as an attractive destination for health tourism,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the potential role of the Iranian diaspora, estimating that between seven and nine million Iranians living abroad represent a strategic opportunity for the sector. He said many expatriates are interested in receiving medical treatment in their country of origin.

Officials hope that Isfahan, traditionally known for its cultural heritage, architecture and tourism attractions, will now extend its profile into healthcare services, creating a dual identity as both a cultural and medical tourism destination.



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