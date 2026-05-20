US Senate advances measure seeking to curb Trump’s Iran war powers

ABNA24 - The US Senate has advanced a war powers resolution aimed at requiring congressional authorization for continued American military aggression against Iran.

The upper chamber voted 50-47 on Tuesday to move forward with the measure introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

Republican Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul voted in favor of advancing the resolution.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the motion for possible floor consideration.

Republican Senators John Cornyn, Thom Tillis, and Tommy Tuberville did not vote.

Kaine calls for Senate debate

Speaking before the vote, Kaine urged lawmakers to advance the resolution for full Senate debate, saying the chamber had a limited opportunity to reassess US military involvement with Iran amid a "fragile ceasefire."

"This vote this week to discharge this matter from the committee and finally bring it to the floor of the Senate is different than any of the seven votes we've had before," he said.

Kaine also denounced President Donald Trump for dismissing diplomatic overtures related to Iran without consulting Congress.

The Virginia senator said he hoped the Senate would approve an eighth motion to discharge the resolution from committee and allow a public debate on the issue.

The move in the Senate comes amid continuing debate in Washington over the costs and consequences of the recent unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

A newly released congressional report, compiled using information from the US Department of War, US Central Command, and military media outlets, said amid Iran's retaliation, the American military lost at least 42 aircraft during the 40-day aggression, with estimated losses already reaching roughly $2.6 billion.

According to the report, the destroyed or damaged aircraft included four F-15E Strike Eagle warplanes, one F-35A Lightning II, one A-10 Thunderbolt II, seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft, two MC-130J Commando II aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

Lawmakers warned that the actual financial cost could be significantly higher because it remains "unclear" whether the Department of War has fully accounted for all combat losses.

The report also said long-term replacement costs could eventually exceed $7 billion, noting that some destroyed systems were no longer in production and may require manufacturing lines to be restarted. It added that the loss of an E-3 Sentry aircraft could force the department to revive the previously cancelled E-7 Wedgetail replacement program at a projected cost of more than $2.5 billion.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched the aggression on February 28, triggering large-scale Iranian missile and drone retaliation against Israeli targets and American military assets across the region.

The aggression has also prompted Iran to begin exercising strict control over transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The move has sent shockwaves throughout global energy markets, including in the United States, where rising energy prices has been chipping away at Trump's already record low popularity levels.



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