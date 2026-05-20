Spanish Ambassador Visits “Art & War” exhibition in Tehran, Highlights Peace‑Seeking Role of Art on Intl Museum Day

ABNA24 - Concurrent with the International Museum Day, May 18, the Spanish Ambassador to Iran visited the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) to view the second part of the “Art & War,” showcasing 11 works by four Spanish modernist painters from its treasured collection.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for the Spanish Ambassador to emphasize the importance of cultural diplomacy and the peace‑seeking message of art in times of crisis, IRNA reported.

After viewing the works on display, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, Spain’s ambassador to Iran, expressed his pleasure at the event being held in Tehran and said: “Spain has a long tradition of anti‑war art, and our positions have always been based on peace and respect for human rights.”

“I am very pleased that at this moment, 11 works by distinguished Spanish artists are on display here. This is exactly the meaning of ‘uniting a divided world’, which the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has emphasized this year,” he added.

“I will remain in Iran and am committed, as an ambassador, to strengthening the ties between Spain’s cultural institutions and this museum. We also welcome joint projects such as publishing art books in Persian and Spanish and holding review sessions in the fields of cinema and music,” the ambassador noted.

At the conclusion of his visit, the Spanish Ambassador described the “Art & War” exhibition as a successful example of the role of art in fostering dialogue among cultures, expressing hope that such events might connect the hearts of nations where politics fails to bring peace.

Featuring pieces by prominent artists Pablo Picasso, Antoni Tàpies, Robert Motherwell, and Juan Gris, the exhibition offers an opportunity to revisit and reflect on the impact of war on modern Spanish art.

The “Art & War” program provides a unique opportunity to revisit and analyze how contemporary wars influence the formation of different art movements.

The exhibition has been planned as an artistic reaction to the 40-day American-Zionist assault on Iran (from February 28 to April 8), which martyred about 3,500 people, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials and military commanders, as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

During the 40-day war (also known as the Ramadan War), besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damage and injuring innocent people.

The TMoCA plans to gradually make more works available to audiences, so that with each visit, they can gain deeper insight into the impact of art when confronting historical and contemporary crises.

Established in 1977, the museum has more than 4,000 items that include 19th and 20th-century world-class Iranian, European, and American paintings, prints, drawings, and sculptures. Being the biggest collection of Western art in the eastern world, it includes works from almost all artistic periods and movements.

The museum was designed by Iranian architect Kamran Diba, who employed elements from traditional Persian architecture. The building itself can be regarded as an example of contemporary art, in the style of an underground Guggenheim Museum.

Most of the museum area is located underground with a circular walkway that spirals downwards with galleries branching outwards. Western sculptures by artists such as Ernst, Giacometti, Magritte, and Moore can be found in the museum's gardens.



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