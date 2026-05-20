Narratives about Israel’s genocide in Gaza are changing - Spanish actor

ABNA24 -Javier Bardem stated that despite his public campaign against Israel’s war in Gaza, he is working more than ever, which he sees as evidence of a shift in the narrative surrounding the war.

Javier Bardem, who appeared at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the film The Beautiful directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, had previously said at the Academy Awards ceremony in February, while presenting the award for Best International Feature Film: “No to war” and “Free Palestine.”

He told AFP that despite his public stance against the war in Gaza, he continues to work extensively, and this reflects a change in how the conflict is being framed. He added that it is important to express one’s views, while recognizing that there will always be both supporters and opponents.

Bardem said that he is not worried about the consequences of his public stance, explaining that he is fortunate enough to continue working and to be in a position where he can express his views, and that he still receives job offers.

He added that, in fact, the opposite is happening: he is being contacted more than ever because the narrative is changing. According to him, there is now a growing understanding that supporting or justifying genocide leads to consequences, and society is aware of this.

Javier Bardem also said during an Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles, in a protest gesture against U.S. aggression against Iran, that he wore a pin he had previously used in 2003 during the Iraq War.

He stated that “23 years later we are again here with another illegal war created by Trump and Netanyahu based on another lie under the pretext of defeating Iran.”



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